Merci Francis Keeps Firing Those He Appointed

After being humiliated for the failed extradition request for Cecilia Marogna and the improper seizure of Fabrizio Tirabassi's assets, Francis quietly fired Raffaele Coppola, 78, the prosecutor (“Promotore di Giustizia”) at the Vatican’s Court of Appeal.
This court is made up of six judges, three lay and three ecclesiastical, and a prosecutor.
Coppola was named in 2013.
He is replaced by Catia Summaria, a longtime Roman prosecutor. FaroDiRoma.it (February 5) believes that she will be able to steer Vatican justice “onto safer paths than those it is on today.”
