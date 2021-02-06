Archdiocese of Cologne: Cardinal Pell Is “Unsympathetic"

Renardo Schlegelmilch writes on DomRadio.de (February 2) that “objectively seen” Cardinal George Pell seems “not to be a likeable person."This is what "one" often hears when "one" speaks with Vatican "observers", Schlegelmilch fantasises. DomRadio.de belongs to Cologne Archdiocese, Germany.Pell was never “popular" and the abuse allegations against him could have "something to do with that," Schlegelmilch goes on.The clueless journalist writes that Pell has returned "to the Vatican", and makes "relatively frequent and prominent" appearances, "for example at the appointment of the new cardinals at the end of November". However, on such occasions, the cardinals present in Rome have a duty to attend.Without new facts, Schlegelmilch still suggests that the innocent Pell could be a "perpetrator."