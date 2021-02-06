Vatican Smells "Heresies", Sends Small Old Rite Group to Hell

The Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith declined to consider an appeal of the Slaves of the Immaculate Heart (MICM) led by Brother Andre Villarrubia and based in Richmond, New Hampshire.This Feeneyite Old Rite Community consisting of brothers and sisters has its roots in the group founded by the famous Jesuit Father Leonard Feeney (+1978) who insisted on the doctrine that "outside of the visible Church there is no salvation."In 2018, the Vatican's Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith said that the strict interpretation of this dogma is "unacceptable."Accordingly, Manchester Bishop Peter Libasci, 69, told the community in January 2019 to stop representing themselves as Catholic, he forbad the celebration of the sacraments at their Saint Benedict Center, and withdrew Father John Earl who served them. At least, Libasci arranged an Old Latin Mass in a nearby parish for those attached to the community.The Congregation's lack of mercy is astonishing as it has usually an excellent stomach for (real) heresies, while Francis himself is full of "dialogue" and "Fratelli tutti" slogans.