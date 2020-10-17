Home
Clicks
64
Q) Why do most U.S. Bishops betray Jesus Christ for 30 pieces of silver by remaining silent ?
Scapular
1
1 hour ago
most U.S. Bishops betray Jesus Christ for 30 pieces of silver by remaining silent ?
Scapular
45 minutes ago
163.9 M pieces of silver
