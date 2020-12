Nuncio Thomas Gullickson , 70, will leave Bern, Switzerland for Sioux Falls, South Dakota on 3 January in order to enter his retirement.With this occasion, he will shut down his AdMontemMyrrhae.Blogspot.com and continue blogging on UtAdMereamur.Blogspot.com.Gullickson has no plans to write books but wants to publish in the future book reviews, homilies, and commentaries.