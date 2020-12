Amoris laetitia

Francis announced at the Holy Family Angelus a Year dedicated to his controversial post-synodal exhortationThis year is supposed "to reflect" onand "to deepen" its contents. It will be inaugurated on the Solemnity of Saint Joseph (19 March 2021) and close at the Tenth World Meeting of Families in Rome (June 2022).was promulgated on St Joseph 2016.