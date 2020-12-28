Covid Allegedly Killed 5% of the Priests

Since April 4, Puebla Archdiocese, Central Mexico, lost 21 diocesan and 9 religious priests. They were between 36 and 90 years old.The archdiocese serves more than four million Catholics. The 136 seminarians were sent home to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The first two priests who died were 88 and 68 years old.In comparison: In Spain (6,000 priests) 70 clergymen, an in Italy (32,000 priests) 121 clergymen died from Covid-19.