Cardinal Sarah’s Successor About to Be Named

Madrid Auxiliary Bishop Juan Antonio Martínez Camino, 67, will replace Cardinal Sarah as the Prefect for Divine Worship, ReligionDigital.org (December 28) writes.Martínez was strongly recommended by retired Madrid Cardinal Rouco, a neo-conservative.Further, the Deputy Secretary for Economic Affairs of the Spanish Bishops, Fernando Giménez Barriocanal, will take over the Vatican’s Dicastery for Communication. He will take Federico Jiménez Losantos with him who will become the boss of Vatican Radio.Interestingly, IlSismografo.Blogspot.com published the news but then cancelled it again.