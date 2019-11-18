Cardinal, EU-Parliament's President Participate in Mother-Earth-Show In Lateran Basilica

Cardinal Angelo de Donatis, the Cardinal Vicar of Rome, held a November 11 meeting in the Lateran Basilica called “Together for Our Common Home”. This was the first of a series of monthly meetings planned until June 2020.In his talk De Donatis used the pagan expression “our Mother Earth” which he called “our common home” we have to take care of.The president of the EU-Parliament, David Sassoli, praised Francis’ encyclical Laudato si for “reconciling everything” and for quoting non-Catholic theologians.He announced that he wants to “try to regulate globalisation.” In order to do so he will use - what he called - a "secret" of Francis which he explained as "dialogue – with other religions, with men, and among peoples”, although Francis dialogues only with those who agree with him.De Donatis donated to Sassoli an almond tree.