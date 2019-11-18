Roman Fraternity of Saint Peter Prays Against Idolatry

The Roman parish Santissima Trinità dei Pellegrini run by the Fraternity of Saint Peter (FSSP) prays on every first Friday of the month until July in reparation for “public sins against the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary”.
Hilary White published the poster announcing this on Twitter (November 17).
This act of reparation is done for “apostasy, blasphemy, idolatry, sins against the sacredness and indissolubility of marriage, against innocent life, and against the truth of Jesus Christ.”
Father John Stone added in a Twitter comment that the FSSP in Kansas City also held a day of reparation last week.
