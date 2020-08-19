Is Vatican.va Not Secure?

The British Cybersec Innovation Partners (CIP) informed Gianluca Gauzzi Broccoletti, the Vatican's head of security, in early August of "numerous, unacceptable vulnerabilities" of the Vatican.va webpage.
Express.co.uk (August 15) writes that the Vatican "has done nothing" to resolve the problem.
At the heart of the issue is for CIP the lack of certification for the main website www.Vatican.va. Therefore, the words “not secure” appear near Vatican.va instead of a padlock to show it is safe to enter.
Even a cyber security professional cannot be sure that Vatican.va is not a spoof placed by criminal gangs to mirror a real site.
Most of Vatican.va’s 84 sub-domain websites are also not protected. According to CIP, this includes the Vatican’s main "donation portal" - which likely doesn't exist.
As a matter of fact, Vatican.va doesn't need a "secure connection" because it contain no private date. Therefore, speaking about "vulnerability" is not correct.
