St. John Paul II imitated St. Paul the Apostle

When St. Paul Apostle he arrives at the Areopagus delivered himselfof a justly celebrated speech. In accord with the old rhetorical device of captatio benevolentiae (capturing the goodwill of one’s audience), compliments the Athenians on their spirituality:
So Paul stood before the whole council of the Areopagus and made this speech: 'Men of Athens, I have seen for myself how extremely scrupulous you are in all religious imatter, because, as I strolled round looking at your sacred monuments, I noticed among other things an altar inscribed: To An Unknown God (Acts of Apostles 17, 22-23; www.catholic.org/bible/book.php)
Saint John Paul II did the same (captatio benevolentiae). There is no internal act of idolatry when it is not conscious and intentional.
St. Paul quoted a pagan hymn of Kleantes (pl.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kleantes)to Zeus (Acts 17:28; look at the comment: biblia.deon.pl/rozdzial.php) because pagans cannot be evangelized by insulting them (it has the opposite effect).
... since it is in him that we live, and move, and exist, as indeed some of your own writers have said: We are all his children (Acts of Apostles 17, 28; www.catholic.org/bible/book.php).
We are all his children - This is the text from the hymn of Kleantes to Zeus and from the poem of Aratos of Soloi in Cilicia (look at the comment: biblia.deon.pl/rozdzial.php)
It is completely different to introduce an image of an idol (Pachamama) to the temple and take part in a pagan ceremony - this is idolatry.
Captatio benevolentiae - from Latin: winning favor, winning friendliness (rhetoric used since ancient times).
