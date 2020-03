St. John Paul II imitated St. Paul the Apostle

captatio benevolentiae

So Paul stood before the whole council of the Areopagus and made this speech: 'Men of Athens, I have seen for myself how extremely scrupulous you are in all religious i matter, because, as I strolled round looking at your sacred monuments, I noticed among other things an altar inscribed: To An Unknown God

since it is in him that we live, and move, and exist, as indeed some of your own writers have said: We are all his children (

hymn of Kleantes to Zeus

When St. Paul Apostle he arrives at the Areopagus delivered himselfof a justly celebrated speech. In accord with the old rhetorical device of(capturing the goodwill of one’s audience), compliments the Athenians on their spirituality:(Acts of Apostles 17, 22-23; www.catholic.org/bible/book.php Saint John Paul II did the same (). There is no internal act of idolatry when it is not conscious and intentional St. Paul quoted a pagan hymn of Kleantes ( pl.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kleantes )to Zeus (Acts 17:28; look at the comment: biblia.deon.pl/rozdzial.php ) because pagans cannot be evangelized by insulting them (it has the opposite effect)....Acts of Apostles 17, 28; www.catholic.org/bible/book.php ).This is the text from theand from the poem of Aratos of Soloi in Cilicia (look at the comment: biblia.deon.pl/rozdzial.php Saint John Paul II did the same (). There is no internal act of idolatry when it is not conscious and intentional It is completely different to introduce an image of an idol (Pachamama) to the temple and take part in a pagan ceremony - this is idolatry.- from Latin: winning favor, winning friendliness (rhetoric used since ancient times).It is also worth reading:The graphics come from the web sit: biblia.wiara.pl/doc/422638.Sw-Pawel…