There is no act of idolatry when there is no such intention

Here is the truth: there is no idolatry when it is not intentional, and therefore the accusations against Saint John Paul II are completely false, absurd and insolent, and even sinful. However, the accusations against Pope Francis are serious, but nevertheless devoid of evidence, because only God knows the hidden intentions. You can speak to the faithful about a great scandal.It should not be forgotten that for many Indians - who believe in God the Creator - Pachamama is a symbol and expression of God's providence.According to the traditional teaching of the Church, grave sin must meet three conditions:concern a serious matter,be involved with full awarenessand with full freedom.There is no idolatry when there is no such intention and only God knows the hidden intentions of human hearts.