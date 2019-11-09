Vatican Shaman: Planting of Tree Was Part of Pachamama Adoration

The October 4 planting of a tree in the Vatican Gardens was intended to “satisfy the hunger" of Pachamama ("Mother Earth").
Ednamar de Oliveira Viana, a female indigenous shaman, said this according to a press release by REPAM, the Pan-Amazonian Ecclesial Network that organised the synod.
Viana lead the pagan ceremony in the Vatican Gardens.
She explained that the Synod heard and respected the Amazonian peoples and their tradition of “experiencing the mystery of the divinity present in the Amazonian soil.”
