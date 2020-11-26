US Supreme Court Banns Banning Religion

The US Supreme Court voted 5-4 to bar New York state from reimposing limits on religious gatherings in an emergency ruling just before midnight on Wednesday.Earlier this year, the Court rejected challenges to Covid-19 restrictions on California and Nevada churches. Since then, Justice Amy Coney Barrett was appointed.The ruling criticised the exaggerated restrictiveness of the New York Covid-19 laws. The “Catholic” Chief Justice John Roberts again sided with the leftwing judges.