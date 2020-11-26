Francis: Lockdown Protestors Are "Victims Of Their Own Imagination"

Francis slammed those considering Covid-19 measures which governments "must impose" for the "good of their people" as some kind of "political assault on autonomy or personal freedom.”
He told Austen Ivereigh in the interview book “Let us dream” - an evident parody of "Let us pray" - that you’ll never find lockdown critics protesting leftwing causes like "the death of George Floyd," children lacking water or education, or families which lost their income.
Those who feel forced by the state to wear a mask are for Francis “victims only in their own imagination.” Francis himself never wears a mask when meeting people although Vatican protocols which he himself ordered, require this.
Picture: © Mazur, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsVsbmxghzga
Thank you for relating this to the silence over huge gatherings using George Floyd as an excuse. Scandalous. The leaders of the Catholic Church mechanics have lost their way.