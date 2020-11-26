Too Late: Francis Slams Law And Endorses Those Who Made It

Francis Slams Law But Endorses Those Who Made It
Francis sent a November 22 letter to eight Argentinian pro-lifers who four days earlier had asked for his help against an Argentinean abortion bill.
The bill was introduced by president Alberto Fernández last week. Francis’ letter was published by LaNacion.com.ar (November 24). “Is it fair to eliminate a human life to solve a problem? Is it fair to hire a hitman to solve a problem?”- Francis writes.
However, Francis verbal hand-out doesn't convince, after he supported pro-abortion Fernández' election campaign, signalled that he would not oppose abortion, and kept silent about it until it's now too late.
