Jesuit: Francis Should Send Curia Clergy to Amazon Region

The Spanish Jesuit José Ignacio González Faus, 86, proposed on ReligionDigital.com (February 16) sending “all these celibate Curia priests” to abandoned regions so that those Catholics’ “right” to have a Eucharist would be guaranteed.
He suggests staffing the Vatican with lay-people and married clergy without explaining how to finance their salaries. Neither does he take in account that, for instance, the Amazon region has few priests because those locally available prefer to emigrate.
Why does Faus believe that “married priests” would be less inclined to move with their families to the U.S.?
Faus’ proposal contains a nasty twist, “This could be an excellent opportunity for men like Cardinal Sarah [74] or Cardinal Müller [72] to demonstrate the pastoral significance of celibacy.”
Faus could join them as he himself never held a task of “pastoral significance.
Picture: Ignacio González Faus, © Soniahs, wikicommons, CC BY-SA, #newsSblgovokal
The effectively imprisoned Pope Benedict xvi is unlikely to suppress the Society of Jesus at this stage .
Hopefully his successor will reform it.
