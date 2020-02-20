Now This Is News: Vatican Inspects Hotbed of Modernism

Antipope francis admires the odious Bianchi.

Nothing surprising in that considering francis described abortionist Emma Bonino as ““one of the greats of Italy today” and gave a “papal “ medal to a Dutch abortionist .

And, sigh, there are still Catholics out there who genuinely believe that Jesus Christ sent francis to be the true pope of the Roman Catholic Church.

You could not make it up if … More

