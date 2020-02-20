Now This Is News: Vatican Inspects Hotbed of Modernism

In December, the Vatican paid an "extraordinary visit” to the ecumenical Monastic Community of Bose, Italy, a hotbed of modernism.
Its founder, Enzo Bianchi, 77, is a famous anti-Catholic.
Repubblica.it (February 19) speaks of a “Vatican inspection,” and a “problematic moment.”
In January 2017, Bianchi was succeded as a prior by Luciano Manicardi. Republica.it suggests a conflict between the two.
The Vatican delegation was composed by Benedictine Abbot Guillermo León Arboleda Tamayo, Father Amedeo Cencini, a consultor of the Congregation for Religious, and Trappist Abbess Anne-Emmanuelle Devêche of Blauvac.
Problems regard the exercise of authority, the government, and the fraternal climate.
However, according to Bianchi these are "only malicious rumours."
Antipope francis admires the odious Bianchi.
Nothing surprising in that considering francis described abortionist Emma Bonino as ““one of the greats of Italy today” and gave a “papal “ medal to a Dutch abortionist .
And, sigh, there are still Catholics out there who genuinely believe that Jesus Christ sent francis to be the true pope of the Roman Catholic Church.
You could not make it up if …More
