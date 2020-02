Elise Harris, a Denver native and journalist at CruxNow.com, has changed her name. She is now Elise Ann Allen.This indicates that she civilly "married" the divorcee John Allen, the CruxNow.com founder and boss.In October their “love” affair was made public Not surprisingly, Allen is a Francis partisan. Harris is a former journalist with CatholicNewsAgency.com which belongs to EWTN.CruxNow.com is financed by the Knights of Columbus.