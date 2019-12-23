How to Heal Homosexual Attractions CatholicCulture.org published an important article on how to heal homosexual attractions by the Pennsylvania psychiatrist Dr Richard Fitzgibbons who has treated … More

CatholicCulture.org published an important article on how to heal homosexual attractions by the Pennsylvania psychiatrist Dr Richard Fitzgibbons who has treated several hundred patients. He employs psychotherapy to identify the origins of their conflicts, the use of forgiveness and Catholic Faith. When forgiveness and Catholic spirituality are essential parts of the treatment, the recovery rate approaches 100% in those truly committed to the process.



The Most Common Conflicts



The most common conflicts predisposing individuals to homosexual attractions are loneliness and sadness, mistrust and fear, profound feelings of inadequacy and a lack of self-acceptance, narcissism, excessive anger, sexual abuse in childhood and a lack of balance in one’s life coupled with overwhelming feelings of responsibility. In an attempt to escape from this unconscious emotional pain, strong sexual temptations and behavior can occur.



The Most Frequent Cause



As the most frequent cause of homosexual attraction in males, Dr Fitzgibbons identifies the rejection by peers because of limited athletic abilities. Subsequently, powerful feelings of loneliness, sadness and isolation develop. In the 1950s and 1960s when it was still possible to research the causes of homosexuality, a New York study of 500 homosexuals revealed that over 90 percent of them had problems with athletic coordination and were subjected to various degrees of humiliating rejection by their peers when young.



The Overly Controlling Mother



Fear of vulnerability in heterosexual relationships is another important factor in the development of homosexual attractions. In males, this may be a consequence of having a mother who was overly controlling, excessively needy or dependent, angry and critical, unaffectionate and cold, narcissistic and insensitive, very mistrustful, and addicted or ill.



A Weak Masculine Identity



A difficulty in over 70 percent of homosexual males is that of a weak masculine identity. The second most common hurt is that of an emotionally distant, insensitive, or unaffirming father. The third is mistrust of those of the opposite sex. Increasing numbers of males with homosexual attractions are entering therapy because of their fear of AIDS.