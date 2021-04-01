Shots Fired Into the Old Rite Abbess's Cell

Gunshots were heard by the sisters of the Old Rite Benedictines of Mary Queen of the Apostles in Gower, Missouri. The incident happened on March 24th, just after 11:00 pm.The monastery sits at the intersection of two country roads. Some sisters got up but didn't notice anything, and returned to sleep. In the morning, the abbess found two bullet holes in her cell.Police discovered other bullet holes in the door jamb of the dining room next to the Abbey church, and in the stone wall of the church. Now, extra surveillance is maintained in the area.