Viganò: Where Are The Prelates Who Have Celebrated Mass in Saint Peter's For Years?

Francis' Anti-Mass decree legitimises worldwide abuses because similar prohibitions have been enforced for decades without being explicitly formulated, Archbishop Viganò writes on AldoMariaValli.it (March 31).In most sacristies, priests who want to say Mass are forced into passive concelebrations. For Viganò it is "useless" to object that saying Mass is a "right of every priest."Modernists detest the simultaneous celebration of several Masses and the celebration towards God, Viganò explains because for them, the Mass is "a dinner.”He decries the cowardly and complicit silence of many prelates: “Where is the Archpriest Emeritus of the Basilica [Comastri], where is Cardinal Re, who like me has celebrated his private Mass in St. Peter's every day for years?”Viganó explains that Francis' ecclesial dictatorship is based on “subjects without backbone.” He understands the Anti-Mass decree as another attempt to pander heretics, non-Christians and neo-pagans.The situation under Francis is for Viganò like a "modern golden calf" which awaits the return of Moses who will restore the Catholics to the true Faith after driving out "the new idolaters, followers of Aaron of Santa Marta.”