Patriarch to Muslims: Sincere Congratulations But No Insults, Please

The Chaldean Patriarch Louis Raphael Sako, Baghdad, extended his “sincere congratulations and blessings to our Muslim brothers and sisters” on the occasion of the “advent of the holy month of Ramadan.”He expressed his hope that Ramadan will be an opportunity for Muslims "to get closer to God.”Sako then asked for the adoption of the [erroneous] denomination of Christians as “People of the Book” in textbooks used in national schools in place of other “erroneous” and “unacceptable definitions." School books in Iraq refer to Christians as “infidels” or “polytheists” (takfir, kafir).The invasion of Iraq undertaken under the pretext of spreading “democracy” cost the US regime over two trillion dollars.