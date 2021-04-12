Staggering Incompetence: Now Italian Police Tries Their Luck

Roman magistrates issued an arrest warrant for Gianluigi Torzi, the financial broker involved in the Vatican’s London property scandal, Reuters.com reports (April 12).
In June 2020, Torzi was briefly incarcerated by the Vatican. He resides in Britain and is suspected of money laundering.
The Italian police code-named the matter “Operation Broking bad,” a play on the TV series “Breaking Bad.”
According to prosecution, Torzi issued bills to the Vatican for a total of €15 million for services never provided according to the Italian magistrate. Torzi has denied any wrongdoing.
Vatican prosecutors have shown a staggering incompetence in investigating the case. Yet, it is not clear why Italy now gets involved in it.
