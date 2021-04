Staggering Incompetence: Now Italian Police Tries Their Luck

Roman magistrates issued an arrest warrant for Gianluigi Torzi , the financial broker involved in the Vatican’s London property scandal , Reuters.com reports (April 12).In June 2020, Torzi was briefly incarcerated by the Vatican. He resides in Britain and is suspected of money laundering.The Italian police code-named the matter “Operation Broking bad,” a play on the TV series “Breaking Bad.”According to prosecution, Torzi issued bills to the Vatican for a total of €15 million for services never provided according to the Italian magistrate. Torzi has denied any wrongdoing.Vatican prosecutors have shown a staggering incompetence in investigating the case. Yet, it is not clear why Italy now gets involved in it.