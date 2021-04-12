Good Friday: British Police In Tears

British police “deeply regrets” the hurt that was caused when officers brutally interrupted a Good Friday service at the Christ the King Church in London.
The comments were made by Superintendent Andy Wadey, who visited the parish on April 11 together with Southwark Archbishop John Wilson. However, the problem of the incident was not a psychological "hurt" but the "sacrilege" it produced.
Wadey assured the parish that he knows that many people were “very upset” by what happened on Good Friday.
Archbishop Wilson also focussed on emotions saying that “we are all deeply saddened.” He tried to convince the faithful that their “genuine concerns” had been “heard directly by the Metropolitan Police Service.”
