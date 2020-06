Vatican Arrested Financier For Fraud

The Vatican announced on June 5 that it has detained the Italian financier Gianluigi Torzi for crimes related to a luxury building which the Vatican bought in London.Torzi is accused of extortion, embezzlement, aggravated fraud and money laundering. This is the first arrest after a nearly year-long investigation into the deal.Torzi was the Italian middleman who managed the project. Somebody from the Secretariat of State gave him an enormous authority.