Vatican Arrested Financier For Fraud

The Vatican announced on June 5 that it has detained the Italian financier Gianluigi Torzi for crimes related to a luxury building which the Vatican bought in London.
Torzi is accused of extortion, embezzlement, aggravated fraud and money laundering. This is the first arrest after a nearly year-long investigation into the deal.
Torzi was the Italian middleman who managed the project. Somebody from the Secretariat of State gave him an enormous authority.
