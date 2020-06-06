Bishop Schneider Calls Priests to Oppose Coronavirus Rigorism

A coronavirus infection has demonstrably a much lower lethality compared to what was traditionally considered an epidemic, Bishop Athanasius Schneider told InfoCatolica.com (June 5).He calls on to pray for the cessation of the present "health dictatorship" that is preparing a "new world political order" that shows signs of repression of fundamental human rights and of discrimination against the faithful.Most bishops reacted hastily and in panic by banning all public masses and closing down churches, Schneider assesses: “They reacted more as civil bureaucrats than as pastors” because "they lost the supernatural vision and abandoned the primacy of the eternal good of souls.”Schneider advises priests to be careful regarding the coronavirus, but to disobey their bishops’ pastoral ban because they have no power to forbid the sacraments.Gloria.tv has learned from priests who will be transferred because they did not obey coronavirus-restrictions in a rigoristic way.