Poland’s population shrank by 115,000 in 2020 according to a recent government statistic.This is six times the population of John Paul II’s birthplace Wadowice. The number of births dropped to a 17-year low.355,000 children were born in Poland, around 20,000 fewer than in 2019. The government’s 500+ child benefit programme which grants a monthly payment of only 500 zloty (€110) for each child has not boosted the number of births.Instead, Poland boosted expenses for its war machine by over 11% to €11 billion in order to please the US. Had this money been invested in life, each child born in 2020 would have received €31’000 instead of €1320.The number of deceased was the highest since the end of the Second World War. Poland’s current fertility rate stands at 1.42, which remains well below the replacement rate of 2.1.