Swiss Diocese Confirms: “All” Invited To Communion

Protestants and “all” wanting to receive Communion can do so during the first "Catholic" Mass (February 29) in the Protestant Saint Pierre Cathedral in Geneva, Switzerland.
A speaker of Lausanne/Geneva/Fribourg Diocese confirmed this to Katholisch.de. The wording includes non-Christians.
The president of the Protestant Saint Pierre parish council said it was “normal” that Geneva Protestants receive Communion at ecumenical services.
Lausanne/Geneva/Fribourg Diocese is run by “conservative” Bishop Charles Morerod who was a member of the commission responsible for dialoguing with the Society of St. Pius X.
The sacrilegious practices officially advocated first by the antipope Francis in his pamphlet Amoris Laetitia are spreading.
It is reasonable to assume that the majority of these Protestants have never received the Sacrament of Confession.
It is reasonable to assume that the majority of these Protestants have never received the Sacrament of Confession.
