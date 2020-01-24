First “Catholic” Eucharist in Calvin’s Cathedral Will Be A Scandal

Father Pascal Desthieux, the episcopal vicar for the Canton of Geneva, Switzerland, will preside a February 29 eucharist in the Protestant Saint-Pierre Cathedral in Geneva.The last Mass was celebrated there in 1536. Geneva is known as “City of Calvin” or “Protestant Rome.”The idea of presiding a eucharist in the Protestant Cathedral came from its Parish council.Communion will be distributed to everybody, Catholics or Protestants alike. According to the president of the parish council this is “nothing exceptional” in Geneva. It is also a sacrilege.