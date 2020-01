Francis About Scalfari: “How Is the Mummy Doing?”

Marco Tossati (January 24) writes that the anti-Church journalist Eugenio Scalfari, 95, often calls Francis to make an appointment.He also recounts that during one of his recent trips, Francis passed by, greeting the journalists one by one.Coming to a journalist of Scalfari’s daily La Repubblica, he asked: “How is the mummy doing?" According to Tosatti, Francis was referring to Scalfari.In the last years, Scalfari has acted has Francis’ de facto confessor