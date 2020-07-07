African Cardinal: “Black Live Matters” Betrays Blacks

The riots under the slogan “Black Lives Matter” (BLM) are “committed to dismantling the very values, structure and institutions which have over the centuries undergird the best civilisations & cultures,” Durban Cardinal Wilfrid Fox Napier, South African, writes on Twitter (July 4).Two days later he criticised BLM because of their support for Planned Parenthood and the abortion industry of which black babies are one of the main targets.Napier doubts the sincerity of those who voice thunderous condemnations against domestic violence - which they erroneously call “gender based violence" - while they keep mum about "violence inflicted upon babies in their mother’s womb!”Napier is known for his strong statements against abortion calling it “the hate crime of our era.” He spoken in 2016 of a “black genocide” which is carried out by Planned Parenthood and others.