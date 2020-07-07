Big Troubles: Now, Francis’ Much Praised “Poverty” Becomes a Reality

Father Juan Guerrero, the Prefect of the Vatican Secretariat for the Economy, sent a May 8 letter asking all dicasteries of the Roman Curia to move their money to the Administration of the Patrimony of the Apostolic See (APSA).In other words: The money of the Roman Curia must exclusively be kept in the APSA, the Vatican investment bank, not in foreign financial institutions, not even in the Vatican Bank.The letter was published on MarcoTosatti.com (July 7). It implies according to Tosatti that the Holy See “is in desperate need of liquidity.” APSA pays the salaries of the Vatican employees.There could further be part of a plan to sell the Vatican Bank and to turn APSA into the only financial institute of the Vatican.