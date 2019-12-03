Naked Bogeymen Installed In Italian Church

An installation entitled “Spiritual bodies or embodies souls” is displayed during Advent in the Beata Vergine Immacolata church in Longuelo, Italy.
The bogeymen have the secondary effect to shock children who may inadvertently stumble into the church.
The parish priest, Father Massimo Maffioletti, announced on Facebook.com that the bogeymen “will guide our Advent path.”
Even without them, the church is a architectural nightmare from the 1960s (picture below).
