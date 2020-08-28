Clicks95
Pope Francis backs “Nun of the Trans”
Pope Francis praises nun for opening "trans home" for men claiming to be women, calls them "girls". After a controversial nun opened in Argentina a residence for "trans women" -men who choose to …More
Pope Francis praises nun for opening "trans home" for men claiming to be women, calls them "girls". After a controversial nun opened in Argentina a residence for "trans women" -men who choose to identify as women- Pope Francis praised her work, referring to the men as “girls.” Sister Mónica Astorga Cremona, 53, known locally in Argentina as the “Nun of the Trans,” cut the ribbon on the new complex of twelve small apartments dedicated solely to housing men claiming to be women and their partners. Upon hearing the news the Pope responded in a communication, according to the nun, “Dear Monica, God who did not go to the seminary or study theology will repay you abundantly. I pray for you and your girls.” The Supreme Pontiff, according to the nun, referred to the males, reported to be between 40 and 70 years old, as “girls.” Sister Mónica Astorga Cremona, 53, known locally in Argentina as the “Nun of the Trans,” cut the ribbon on the new complex of twelve small apartments dedicated solely to housing men claiming to be women and their partners. The Supreme Pontiff, according to the nun, referred to the males, reported to be between 40 and 70 years old, as “girls.”
Francis wrote an email to the Carmelite nun to congratulate her: “Dear Monica, God, who did not go to the seminary or study theology, will pay you abundantly. I pray for you and your girls. " Before settling in Rome, Bergoglio had already encouraged the Sister in his “apostolate” with the transvestites of Neuquén: “I ask you to accompany them, not to leave them. This is a frontier job that the …More
Francis wrote an email to the Carmelite nun to congratulate her: “Dear Monica, God, who did not go to the seminary or study theology, will pay you abundantly. I pray for you and your girls. " Before settling in Rome, Bergoglio had already encouraged the Sister in his “apostolate” with the transvestites of Neuquén: “I ask you to accompany them, not to leave them. This is a frontier job that the Lord gave you and for whatever you need, count on me ”. The fact that Bergoglio refers to these men disguised as women as "girls" is something that leaves us speechless, to use a euphemism. With regard to the work developed by Sister Monica, let's just say that it is very good to help people who suffer from social and material needs, the Church has always encouraged the practice of corporal works of mercy. But it cannot be forgotten that works of spiritual mercy are more important, since they refer to eternal salvation, while those, however necessary and meritorious, pursue temporary and transitory goods. And the problem with this nun is that she does not question the transsexuality of "her girls." Instead of inviting these poor men to keep the commandments and live up to their God-given sexual identity, she holds them prisoner of their perversion. And Bergoglio, nothing less than the supposed "Vicar of Christ" on earth, encourages this lost "Carmelite" to persevere on her evil path ...
