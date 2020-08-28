Pope Francis backs “Nun of the Trans”

Francis wrote an email to the Carmelite nun to congratulate her: “Dear Monica, God, who did not go to the seminary or study theology, will pay you abundantly. I pray for you and your girls. " Before settling in Rome, Bergoglio had already encouraged the Sister in his “apostolate” with the transvestites of Neuquén: “I ask you to accompany them, not to leave them. This is a frontier job that the … More

Francis wrote an email to the Carmelite nun to congratulate her: “Dear Monica, God, who did not go to the seminary or study theology, will pay you abundantly. I pray for you and your girls. " Before settling in Rome, Bergoglio had already encouraged the Sister in his “apostolate” with the transvestites of Neuquén: “I ask you to accompany them, not to leave them. This is a frontier job that the Lord gave you and for whatever you need, count on me ”. The fact that Bergoglio refers to these men disguised as women as "girls" is something that leaves us speechless, to use a euphemism. With regard to the work developed by Sister Monica, let's just say that it is very good to help people who suffer from social and material needs, the Church has always encouraged the practice of corporal works of mercy. But it cannot be forgotten that works of spiritual mercy are more important, since they refer to eternal salvation, while those, however necessary and meritorious, pursue temporary and transitory goods. And the problem with this nun is that she does not question the transsexuality of "her girls." Instead of inviting these poor men to keep the commandments and live up to their God-given sexual identity, she holds them prisoner of their perversion. And Bergoglio, nothing less than the supposed "Vicar of Christ" on earth, encourages this lost "Carmelite" to persevere on her evil path ...