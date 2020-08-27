Cardinal Just Ordered Invalid Confirmations

Naples Cardinal Crescenzio Sepe delegated the sacrament of confirmation during the coronavirus regime to his parish-priests.According to CronacheDellaCampania.it (August 26) he recommends them to perform the unction by means of a single use “cotton ball or towelette” – so that there is no direct physical contact between the priest and the faithful.It doesn’t cross Sepe’s mind that a no-contact confirmation is invalid. On the contrary. He commends the same cours of action for the anointing of the sick.The problem is that bishops today consider themselves masters over the Faith and the Sacraments.