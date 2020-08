Cardinal Just Ordered Invalid Confirmations

No big deal my now dead bishop in SC, Ernest Leo Unterkoefler was too busy because he was playing golf! He actually sent that message to us, and had Fr. Jimmy Carter confirm us.Heck in 2006 the now bishop of Charleston bragged at my sons confirmation in Spartanburg SC, about using the same Crozier as the famous homosexual Joseph Bernardin ,! Wow was that fun to know that he looks up to ole joe …

No big deal my now dead bishop in SC, Ernest Leo Unterkoefler was too busy because he was playing golf! He actually sent that message to us, and had Fr. Jimmy Carter confirm us.Heck in 2006 the now bishop of Charleston bragged at my sons confirmation in Spartanburg SC, about using the same Crozier as the famous homosexual Joseph Bernardin ,! Wow was that fun to know that he looks up to ole joe and was using his crozier to bring young men into the homosexual priesthood! No not my son buddy!We got up to leave and were saved by the creed.