Cardinal Just Ordered Invalid Confirmations

Naples Cardinal Crescenzio Sepe delegated the sacrament of confirmation during the coronavirus regime to his parish-priests.
According to CronacheDellaCampania.it (August 26) he recommends them to perform the unction by means of a single use “cotton ball or towelette” – so that there is no direct physical contact between the priest and the faithful.
It doesn’t cross Sepe’s mind that a no-contact confirmation is invalid. On the contrary. He commends the same cours of action for the anointing of the sick.
The problem is that bishops today consider themselves masters over the Faith and the Sacraments.
Picture: Crescenzio Sepe wikicommons, CC BY-SA, #newsQctyrmlzey
Clicks302
- Report
Social networks
No big deal my now dead bishop in SC, Ernest Leo Unterkoefler was too busy because he was playing golf! He actually sent that message to us, and had Fr. Jimmy Carter confirm us.
Heck in 2006 the now bishop of Charleston bragged at my sons confirmation in Spartanburg SC, about using the same Crozier as the famous homosexual Joseph Bernardin,! Wow was that fun to know that he looks up to ole joe …More
Heck in 2006 the now bishop of Charleston bragged at my sons confirmation in Spartanburg SC, about using the same Crozier as the famous homosexual Joseph Bernardin,! Wow was that fun to know that he looks up to ole joe …More
No big deal my now dead bishop in SC, Ernest Leo Unterkoefler was too busy because he was playing golf! He actually sent that message to us, and had Fr. Jimmy Carter confirm us.
Heck in 2006 the now bishop of Charleston bragged at my sons confirmation in Spartanburg SC, about using the same Crozier as the famous homosexual Joseph Bernardin,! Wow was that fun to know that he looks up to ole joe and was using his crozier to bring young men into the homosexual priesthood! No not my son buddy!
We got up to leave and were saved by the creed.
Heck in 2006 the now bishop of Charleston bragged at my sons confirmation in Spartanburg SC, about using the same Crozier as the famous homosexual Joseph Bernardin,! Wow was that fun to know that he looks up to ole joe and was using his crozier to bring young men into the homosexual priesthood! No not my son buddy!
We got up to leave and were saved by the creed.
Fortunately, astute clergy will note a recommendation is not an order. A moment of quiet, non-public explanation with the parents before the ceremony and the entire matter is resolved nicely. The Cardinal is happy he recommended something invalid.
As for annointing of the sick? ;-) pic related.
As for annointing of the sick? ;-) pic related.