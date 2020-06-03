“Parrhesia” Unmasked: Seminary Rector Attacked for Telling the Truth

The anti-Church ReligionDigital.org (June 2) launched an article against Father Pablo Ormazábal Albistur, 46, the rector of San Sebastian seminary, Spain.
ReligionDigital.org accuses Ormazábal of having called Francis a “heretic.” In reality, he only signed the obsequious November 2019 Contra Recentia Sacrilegia document, an answer to Francis’ Pachamama and Abu Dhabi scandals.
“Six months have passed since then, and the rector is still in office,” ReligionDigital foams. These are the same people who call for “parrhesia” when it suits them.
Ormazábal studied at the Opus Dei University of Navarra. He also operates a Twitter account.
Picture: Pablo Ormazábal Albistur
