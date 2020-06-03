Viganò: Vatican Infiltrated By "Freemasons"

A "satanic-masonic attempt" to protestantise Catholicism, "reducing it to one of the many religions that are part of a single world religion,” produces the Churches suicide, Archbishop Viganò told LifeSiteNews.com (June 2).For Viganó, this "masonic octopus" which clutches the Church in its tentacles, is "neither a rumor nor a secret.” It armed itself inside the Vatican "with diabolical patience" and waited "until it reached the levers of power and command.”However, the liturgy, dogma and morals were not destroyed by some hidden freemasons but primarily by popes, cardinals, bishops, priests and nuns (who could not become "freemasons"), who all acted openly, while almost all faithful were frenetically applauding their work of destruction.Accusing random "freemasons," only distracts the attention from the really guilty ones.