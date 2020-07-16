Global Population Will Shrink Dramatically The global population will shrink dramatically, a report in the medical journal The Lancet suggests. By 2100, the population will decrease by one billion. … More

The global population will shrink dramatically, a report in the medical journal The Lancet suggests. By 2100, the population will decrease by one billion. 23 countries are forecast to lose half of their population. Among them are Japan, Spain and Italy. The trend will not apply to black Africa which will triple its population. Latvia will lose 78% and El Salvador 77% of its population. India will become the world’s largest population. Africa and the Arab World will shape our future, while Europe and Asia will recede in their influence.



A Cardinal Wakes Up



Now, when it is too late, Cardinal Gualtiero Bassetti, the useless President of the Italian Bishops, has woken up to the demographic disaster. He calls the demographic data quote – “a true Italian emergency” and interprets them as a result of a “cultural crisis which has profound roots in our recent past.” No word about the big failures of the Catholic Church that, despite the many words of John Paul II, has done virtually nothing against abortion and the anti-baby pill. On the contrary, it has promoted both.



How to Counter anti-Catholic Extremists



With anti-Catholicism raging, President Trump should honour Bishop Fulton Sheen, writes Leo Thuman, an undergraduate at Case Western Reserve University, in the New York Post. Thuman refers to President Trump’s executive order to institute a National Garden of American Heroes. Sheen was not among those people proposed to be commemorated there, Thuman notices. Quote, “There is no better answer to the violent anti-Catholic bigotry of today’s woke left than to commemorate Sheen, a great Catholic and a great American.”



There Is a Big Problem with Vatican II



Father David Nix who is currently a diocesan hermit in Denver published on Twitter the truism that statistically, the Catholic Church had absolutely unprecedented missionary success in the Western and Eastern hemispheres before Vatican II and that after Vatican II it experienced an absolutely unprecedented missionary failure in the Western and Eastern hemispheres. One may add, that this must indicate that there is a big problem with Vatican II.