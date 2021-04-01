 Gloria.tv's Secret Lenten Message: Forget About the Many
Francis Celebrated Mass Of Lord’s Supper At Home Of Fired Cardinal Becciu

Francis celebrated the Mass of the Lord’s Supper on April 1 at the private apartment of Cardinal Becciu, VaticanNews.va reports.

Becciu was disgraced for embezzlement in September 2020 without a trial, recently Francis called started calling him periodically and now Becciu is going to be rehabilitated.

The Mass was a private celebration in the chapel of the Cardinal attended by religious sisters who care for Becciu and some members of the Focolare movement to which he belongs.

Picture: Angelo Becciu © Mazur, CC BY-NC-ND, #newsHuyipcrefh

Seidenspinner
The visit carried enormous symbolic weight and could suggest Francis may have come to realize an error in his handling of the Becciu dossier.
Sin Is No Love
Love the truth: True love: Holy Thursday 2021
