Francis Celebrated Mass Of Lord’s Supper At Home Of Fired Cardinal Becciu

Francis celebrated the Mass of the Lord’s Supper on April 1 at the private apartment of Cardinal Becciu, VaticanNews.va reports.
Becciu was disgraced for embezzlement in September 2020 without a trial, recently Francis called started calling him periodically and now Becciu is going to be rehabilitated.
The Mass was a private celebration in the chapel of the Cardinal attended by religious sisters who care for Becciu and some members of the Focolare movement to which he belongs.
Picture: Angelo Becciu © Mazur, CC BY-NC-ND, #newsHuyipcrefh
The visit carried enormous symbolic weight and could suggest Francis may have come to realize an error in his handling of the Becciu dossier.
