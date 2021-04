Francis Celebrated Mass Of Lord’s Supper At Home Of Fired Cardinal Becciu

Francis celebrated the Mass of the Lord’s Supper on April 1 at the private apartment of Cardinal Becciu, VaticanNews.va reports.Becciu was disgraced for embezzlement in September 2020 without a trial, recently Francis called started calling him periodically and now Becciu is going to be rehabilitated The Mass was a private celebration in the chapel of the Cardinal attended by religious sisters who care for Becciu and some members of the Focolare movement to which he belongs.