Hatred: Two Major Santiago Churches Set On Fire

On the anniversary of a revolt which began last year, La Asunción church in Santiago, Chile, was set on fire on October 18 during violent attacks (pictures.
The fire damaged the building, the dome, and the bell tower. While firefighters tried to save the building, hooded criminals screamed, “Let it fall, let it fall.”
Earlier, San Francisco de Borja church which serves the military police, was looted and burned. The fire brigade managed to bring the fire under control. The article’s picture shows a triumphant arsonist posing at San Francisco de Borja's.
