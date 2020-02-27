Archbishop Viganò Back In Italy: Confession Not Available Anymore

Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò currently drives around in Northern Italy, he told Robert Moynihan (InsideTheVatican.com, February 26).Viganò reports that Italians are afraid of the coronavirus, and the shelves in the supermarkets are getting empty.He went for confession and was received only because he is a priest. For the faithful, the doors of the churches are closed.Personally, he is more and more attracted to Latin and celebrates Mass after Matins and Lauds at 7:30 according to the Original Ambrosian Rite of Milan Archdiocese where he was born.He prays for Francis “that he becomes Peter” [strange wording], repents any shortcomings, and confirms his brethren in the faith of all times.