Priest and Nun Convicted of Murder

An Indian court sentenced Father Thomas Kottoor and Sister Sephy to life in prison after finding them guilty of having murdered Sister Abhaya, 19, who died in March 1992 in Kottayam, Kerala, TheHindu.com (December 23) reported.
Sister Abhaya was allegedly killed after she discovered Father Kottoor and Sister Sephy who at the time was a superior, engaged in sexual activity. Her body was then dumped in a well.
Her death was initially considered a suicide. Kottoor and Sephy were originally charged in 2009. They will appeal the sentence.
