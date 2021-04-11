Canada: Double Game With Double Fence

Canadian police constructed a barricade around the Protestant Grace Life Church in Spruce Grove, Alberta, during an April 7 raid.Grace Life has remained open despite a police order mandating its closure. RebelNews.com reports that the church was walled off with two layers of security fencing and a black tarpaulin sheet to close the church’s entrance.The Pastor, James Coates, was jailed from February 16 to March 22 for defying Covid-measures. By now it is evident that health issues are used as a pretext to persecute believers, as the Western Regimes - Canada included - artificially prolong the Covid crisis, and rather deny their own population vaccines than to see cheap and highly effective Russian and Chinese vaccines as partners.