Derangement: Belgian State TV Promotes Man Wanting "to Be A Nun"

A Belgian man, 46, who has been dressing up as a woman for a year now and started calling himself “Eefje” Spreuters pretends that he wants "to enter" a female convent.This claim was not ludicrous enough to keep the Belgian State TV (Vrt.be) from "reporting" about it.With the saliva running out of its mouth, Vrt.be divulged Spreuters' concoction that "everywhere I register, the sisters are enthusiastic, but it is not allowed by the rules.”Another of Spreuters' fabrications which Vrt.be took at face value, "The Order of the Poor Clares and the Trappistines didn’t know whether I could enter."He claims he was "raised very religiously" and wanted to enter a monastery "all his life," a lie exposed by the fact that he had the past 25 years to do so but didn't.To make his sick story even more grotesk, Vrt.be tells its viewers that Spreuters plans to ask Francis to grant his request. If denied, he "wants" to start an own order for men who think they are "women."The fact that crackpots like Spreuters get primetime treatment on State television shows to what levels the lügenpresse's homosex propaganda has sunk.