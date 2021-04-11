Unlawful Bishop Falls in Love with Iron Rules

The laws are strict: Communion ministers administering to the sick “must be fully vaccinated,” Little Rock Moustache-Bishop Anthony Taylor, Arkansas, who loves homosex propaganda ordered in a March 25 Covid19 decree.
Receiving Communion is forbidden in Taylor's diocese. Communion can only be taken with the hand in a form of self-service.
Choirs are permitted only when "all members" are vaccinated and "wear masks.” Lectors and priests may remove their masks when reading “but it is preferred that masks stay on even then.”
However, when it comes to money, Taylor allows the use of collection baskets which go from hand to hand.
The rule is: The less a bishop cares about the Rule of Faith, the more he makes a big fuss about Covid laws.
