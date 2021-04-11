Covid Liturgy Draws Inspiration from Old Rite

The Pope John XXIII Seminary of Boston Archdiocese, a program for late vocations, published on YouTube.com (February 5) “A Prayer as I Put on My Mask” stressing a "sacramental nature" of wearing "this cloth.”
The video features the seminarian Ernesto Alonso who recites the “prayer.” A written information claims that the text was written by Sister Rose Marie Tresp, RSM.
However, the same prayer was used in summer 2020 by the Presbyterian preacher Richard Bott and recommended by the anti-Catholic Malta Bishop Charles Scicluna.
Vestition prayers are commonly used in the Roman Rite while putting on the Mass vestments, but were abolished in the secularised Novus Ordo. Now they seem to make a strange comeback via Covid masks.
