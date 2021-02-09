More Bishops, Sisters Push Young People Into Homosexuality

Four more bishops and the Louisville Ursuline sisters signed a statement of a Cardinal and seven US bishops supporting the homosexuality of young people, “God is on your side,” they believe.
The four new bishops are John Dolan (San Diego), Joseph Kopacz (Jackson), Ricardo Ramirez (Las Cruces, retired) and Anthony Taylor (Little Rock).
From the Ursuline sisters, five sisters representing the leadership signed the statement. They hope that “more communities will join us.”
Holy Bible says about many ANTI -CHRISTS....It is time...