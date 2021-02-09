Eastern Europe: Communism Was Better

Central and Eastern Europe will have the world's fastest population decline by 2050, according to UN projections.
The numbers are frightening:
Bulgaria -28%
Romania -22%
Hungary -15%
Poland -14%
Slovakia -10%
Czechia -5.5%
Despite these figures, which are not much better in Western countries, the Vatican is not interested in renewing the Catholic family, but rather in homosexualism, divorce and condom distribution.
